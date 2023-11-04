Concrete mixer truck runs over garment trader in Wadala

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old garment trader died after he was runover by a speeding concrete mixer truck on Wadala Chembur Link Road near Anik Agar bus depot in Wadala. Police said the driver left the truck and fled from the spot after the accident.

Mumbai, India –Nov 03, 2023: A accident vehicle at Wadala T T police station biker killed by cement concrete mixer truck accident took place at Anik Bus Junction, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Nov 03, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Wadala Truck Terminus (TT) police, the deceased Ranjit Rameshkumar Chavaria, 35, was driving from Chembur towards Pratiksha Nagar. When he reached the Anik Agar bus depot around 12.15am, a speeding cement mixer truck lost control and ran over him.

“Chavaria is a resident of GTB Nagar, Sion and was returning home when the speeding truck coming from Wadala lost control and ran him over. His two-wheeler had got stuck in the wheels of the truck and was dragged, leaving Chavaria with severe injuries,” said an officer from the Wadala TT police station. Chavaria’s family reached the spot immediately and rushed him to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 12.55am.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver based on a complaint by the deceased’s father Rameshkumar Chavaria. The driver has been booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Sct, 1988.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was married to Anita, 33, and has two children – an 11-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

“He used to handle the garment business with his father, while his younger brother Sandeep used to work in a private firm. The incident has left the family shattered,” said the police officer. Police have written to regional transport office for the details of the vehicle and will nab the accused driver soon, he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!