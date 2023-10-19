Condition of Kopri ROB deteriorates within 9 months after its opening

Thane: Barely nine months after its inauguration in February to ease traffic congestion near Mulund Check Naka, the condition of the Kopri rail over bridge (ROB) has deteriorated as cracks, uneven patches and potholes emerge, exposing the shoddy job done by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Central Railway authorities.

Thane, India - October,18, 2023: Within 9 months from inauguration of the famous Kopri Bridge, it is once again riddled with potholes and patchwork, exposing the shoddy work of government as well as MMRDA ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, October ,18, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated this bridge on February 9, his birthday, to give relief from heavy traffic congestion faced by Thane citizens last year. The traffic bottleneck was caused at the entry point to Thane city when the traffic from 5+5 lane Eastern Express Highway (EEH) entered Thane where the Kopri bridge was a 2+2 lane bridge. The MMRDA widened the bridge by adding four more lanes of 784 m length and 37 m width. The portion over the railway crossing was constructed by Central Railway. An estimated 1.22 lakh vehicles pass the bridge daily.

Since the inauguration and after the first round of repair work in July, the flyover has once again developed cracks and potholes, along with tar patchwork on the cement concrete road. “I had highlighted the cracks on the bridge and because of that, they postponed the inauguration of the bridge by a month. But, cracks were noticed even after the inauguration,” said Avinash Jadhav, MNS Thane city unit president. “Thane has two big bridges that are new, one is the Fountain bridge and the other is this. The quality of construction is bad and then repairing concrete bridges with huge and uneven patches of tar is even worse for the ride quality. It feels like we are driving on waves.”

More than ₹250 crore was spent to build the ROB.

Social activist Pradip Patil told HT that the Ultra Thin White Topping (UTWT) method used in the construction of new roads due to its ability to set fast, is originally a repairing method, which has a durability of only 2 years. “I don’t know the recent amendments to it, but according to a GR released in 2019, bridges must be built with an aim of sustaining for at least 100 years,” said Patil, criticising the increasing focus on contractor-driven projects instead of engineer-driven projects in public works.

Shrutika Gijam, a resident of Mulund, said, “I must often use that bridge but avoid it as much as possible due to its risk. While heading towards Mumbai, the left lanes of the road, usually used by two-wheeler riders, are pathetic. and then these two-wheelers ram into deep, random points due to this uneven patchwork.”

Rahul Pingale, a social worker also associated with Thane Congress, was also present during the inauguration ceremony. Highlighting the lackadaisical approach of the authorities, affecting the quality of the bridge, Pingale said that the bridge has a number of issues apart from the unplanned tar-work. “A plate was attached to the joint of the bridge. The bolts of this plate are quite loose, making it dangerous for people above and below the bridge alike. The road doesn’t even have a solid footpath as such, the construction is forever ongoing. There is no proper outlet for water collected on the bridge, hence, it flows down and gets collected on the service road,” added Pingale.

“It takes only 9 months for a bridge worth crores and the one inaugurated and used by the CM to develop potholes. I take this road every day just like the CM and lakhs of Thanekars. I reached home safe due to my driving skills and not the road,” tweeted social activist Nishant Bangera.

Riddhesh Mule, another resident of Kharegaon, said, “An unexpected jerk is experienced due to a bump formed at the iron joint of the bridge. It could’ve been either only tar or only cement.”

“The Kopri rail over the bridge, which spans across railway lines, was partially constructed by Railways. However, there is a minor issue with the top asphalt surface over the railway area, as a few potholes have appeared. To rectify this, MMRDA has already notified the railway to address the issue accordingly. It is important to note that there are no concerns regarding the overall quality of the work,” a senior MMRDA official said.

