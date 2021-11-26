Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Confidential’ papers shared on WhatsApp: Builder Sanjay Punamiya, son get bail
mumbai news

‘Confidential’ papers shared on WhatsApp: Builder Sanjay Punamiya, son get bail

The builder was arrested in the extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh. It was found that he had shared with his son the CDR of his partner and documents relating to Anil Deshmukh’s case
“There are no sufficient and justifiable grounds for which the custody of both applicants is required for custodial interrogation,” said additional sessions judge Dr UJ More while granting anticipatory bail to builder Sanjay Punamiya and his son. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:18 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai

Mumbai sessions court granted anticipatory bail to builder Sanjay Punamiya and his son Sunny last week in a case registered by the Marine Drive police after certain purportedly “confidential” documents were found shared by them on WhatsApp. A detailed order was released on Friday.

Punamiya was arrested in the extortion case registered against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. During the course of investigation of the case, it was found that on May 4, the builder had shared with his son some purportedly confidential documents, such as the call data records of his partner and documents relating to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s case.

A case was registered against the builder and his son on October 20 for theft under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and some provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as the Telegraph Act.

Apprehending arrest in connection with the case, Punamiya and Sunny had approached the sessions court. The court granted pre-arrest bail to both of them after noticing that absolutely nothing was mentioned in the FIR against Sunny.

RELATED STORIES

“There are no sufficient and justifiable grounds for which the custody of both applicants is required for custodial interrogation,” said additional sessions judge Dr UJ More while granting anticipatory bail to the father and son.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP