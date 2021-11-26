‘Confidential’ papers shared on WhatsApp: Builder Sanjay Punamiya, son get bail

Mumbai sessions court granted anticipatory bail to builder Sanjay Punamiya and his son Sunny last week in a case registered by the Marine Drive police after certain purportedly “confidential” documents were found shared by them on WhatsApp. A detailed order was released on Friday.

Punamiya was arrested in the extortion case registered against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. During the course of investigation of the case, it was found that on May 4, the builder had shared with his son some purportedly confidential documents, such as the call data records of his partner and documents relating to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s case.

A case was registered against the builder and his son on October 20 for theft under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and some provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as the Telegraph Act.

Apprehending arrest in connection with the case, Punamiya and Sunny had approached the sessions court. The court granted pre-arrest bail to both of them after noticing that absolutely nothing was mentioned in the FIR against Sunny.

“There are no sufficient and justifiable grounds for which the custody of both applicants is required for custodial interrogation,” said additional sessions judge Dr UJ More while granting anticipatory bail to the father and son.