Cong opposed Ambedkar, defeated him twice in polls: Shah

He said the Congress historically opposed Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, and defeated him in the Lok Sabha elections twice. It has no moral right to use the name of Dr Ambedkar.

Addressing a huge election rally at Sakoli in Bhandara district, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a campaign event yesterday, Shah reminded the people of Bhandara that the Congress had obstructed Dr Ambedkar from entering the Lok Sabha on two occasions, defeating him in the 1952 and 1954 elections. In 1952, Dr Ambedkar lost to his former personal assistant and Congress candidate Narayan Sadoba Kajrolkar in Bombay (North). Similarly, in the 1954 by-election in Bhandara, he was defeated by the Congress nominee, Bhaurao Borkar. The erstwhile Jan Sangh (now BJP) had extended its support to Dr Ambedkar in the elections where he was defeated by the Congress.

Shah asserted that the BJP upholds the principles of social justice championed by Babasaheb Ambedkar throughout his life, highlighting the party’s decision to unveil its election manifesto on Ambedkar’s birthday, April 14, as a tribute to his legacy. Shah stated that Narendra Modi’s government is dedicated to realizing Dr Ambedkar’s vision of uplifting the underprivileged sections of society.

The union home minister refuted the Congress’ claim that a BJP-led government under Narendra Modi would alter the Constitution if it comes in power in 2024 general elections. Rahul Gandhi talks about how the BJP would misuse the majority in Parliament if it wins a third term. “I want to tell him that the BJP had the majority in the last ten years, and we used the majority to remove Article 370 and triple talaq,” he said.

He also dismissed the opposition “narrative” that the BJP would abolish reservations if it secured a 400-seat majority in the Lok Sabha. “As long as the BJP is in politics, it would neither remove the reservation in employment and education nor let anyone do so,” he asserted.

Shah also tore into Congress over the promises made in the party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s credibility.

“Rahul Gandhi says that his party would undertake a poverty eradication programme. He does not read, but I would like to inform him that his grandmother and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had made the same promise but nothing changed on the ground,” he said.

Criticizing the Congress further, Shah accused the party of obstructing the construction of the Ram Mandir issue for several years. He credited the Modi government for initiating steps towards resolving the matter, culminating in the groundbreaking ceremony and consecration of the temple. Shah announced that Lord Ram’s birthday would be celebrated this year in a grand temple in Ayodhya on April 17, marking a significant event after 500 years.