MUMBAI: Amid speculation over a merger between the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), talk of a merger between the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress has gained traction.

Congress-NCP (SP) merger buzz intensifies

Congress insiders claimed the party had received feelers from the NCP (SP) leadership but no formal discussions had taken place. While NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Shashikant Shinde dismissed reports of any such proposal, former Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole suggested that efforts were underway to prevent a division of secular votes.

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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, described the Congress as a “sinking ship”, saying seasoned regional leaders would have little incentive to associate with it. A merger of any regional party with the Congress would, in fact, create greater political space for the BJP, he said.

Talk of a merger come amid reports that five to six NCP (SP) MPs are warming up to the BJP, raising concerns about possible defections. On Thursday, three NCP (SP) MLAs — Uttam Jankar, Abhijeet Patil and Narayan Patil — attended a meeting chaired by Solapur guardian minister Jaykumar Gore and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, in connection with the upcoming legislative council elections.

Jankar even declared support to the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s candidate, claiming he had been “betrayed” over the selection of a legislative council candidate.

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{{^usCountry}} Patole said today, “A proposal for the merger had been made by Pawar saheb but a decision was delayed. Now, considering what is happening in the country’s politics and the gradual deterioration of the constitutional system, a process has begun to bring all secular parties together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patole said today, “A proposal for the merger had been made by Pawar saheb but a decision was delayed. Now, considering what is happening in the country’s politics and the gradual deterioration of the constitutional system, a process has begun to bring all secular parties together.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, state NCP (SP) chief Shashikant Shinde said, “I am surprised to hear this. The speculation is completely baseless. Neither our party nor the Congress has made any such proposal.”

Sule responded with ambiguity, when asked how she would react if the Congress extended an offer. “If it rains, I haven’t decided yet whether I would rather use an umbrella or wear a raincoat,” she said.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal downplayed the speculation. “It would be better for the party leadership to comment on the issue. As Maharashtra president, I will state my position if I am asked to do so. It would be inappropriate to comment on a matter that is not under discussion at present,” he said.

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“NCP (SP) leadership has sent feelers to the party but it has not reached the discussion level. We also need to see the conditions that will accompany the proposal. In my view, the party leadership will respond positively,” said a Congress insider. Another Congress insider said the NCP (SP) first floated the idea of a merger shortly after the party split in 2023. “The political situation has changed considerably since then, and the Congress would welcome such a development as it would strengthen the opposition space,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said, “I believe the leaders of these regional parties are wise enough not to board a sinking ship. One should not be hypothetical in politics, but if these smaller parties were to merge with the Congress, it would benefit the BJP as such a merger would create additional consolidated political space for us.”