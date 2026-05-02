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‘Connecting Link’ launch triggers chaos on Mum-Pune E-way

The inauguration was marked by traffic gridlock and chaos as parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which connects to the Missing Link

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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PUNE: It is unusual for the chief minister to offer an apology while inaugurating a mega-infrastructure project but, on Friday, Devendra Fadnavis had little choice. The project, famously called the ‘Missing Link’ connecting Khopoli and Lonavala, and cutting travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25 minutes, was opened to the public on May 1, or Maharashtra Day.

‘Connecting Link’ launch triggers chaos on Mum-Pune E-way

The inauguration was marked by traffic gridlock and chaos as parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which connects to the Missing Link. A lane one the expressway was closed for VIP movement and other arrangements due to the inauguration. Add to that a surge in traffic volumes due to the long weekend, and restless motorists stalled for hours in the sizzling summer heat, and the highway became a chokepoint of idling vehicles and frayed nerves. The irony was hard to miss – the ceremony was delayed due to the traffic snarls.

Acknowledging the traffic chaos caused by the event, Fadnavis swiftly spun the narrative. He said, “I apologise to all travellers who faced inconvenience today. Even Supriya Sule ji was stuck in traffic and her message reached us. I want to assure that this will be the last time commuters face such congestion here. With this Connecting Link now operational, traffic bottlenecks in this stretch will be a thing of the past. This is a project the previous government could not execute, but our Mahayuti government has successfully delivered.”

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, opened in 2002, is India’s first access-controlled highway. A transformational project at the time, the high-speed corridor navigated a challenging stretch of the Western Ghats, marked by sharp turns and steep gradients. Now the Connecting Link bypasses this section, for motorists headed beyond Lonavala.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, present at the inauguration of the Connecting Link on Friday, acknowledged its role in enhancing regional growth and infrastructure. “We invested heavily in this project, and it has significantly boosted the economy of the region. Pune has seen rapid expansion due to the growth of the service and IT sectors, along with a real estate boom, bringing Mumbai and Pune closer than ever. However, traffic congestion in the ghat section had become a major concern. With the Missing Link project, we have provided a long-term solution. While there may be some initial inconvenience, once fully operational, people will appreciate the scale and importance of this development,” he said.

 
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