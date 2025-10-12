Continuing silence on NMIA name sparks anger, fuels political storm

NAVI MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pointed silence on naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after farmers’ leader D B Patil, during its grand inauguration on Wednesday, has ignited outrage and a sense of betrayal among Project Affected Persons (PAPs), whose land had been acquired for the project. Since the anticipated announcement never came, opposition leaders allege other names are being considered, including that of Modi himself. Mumbai, India - October 08, 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday. Built at a cost of ?19,650 crore, the airport is set to begin commercial operations by December 2025 after completing final security checks and system testing in Navi Mumbai, near Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 08, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The glaring omission during Modi’s address at the inauguration came just five days after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured local leaders and PAPs that the airport would be named after Patil. Fadnavis claimed Modi had given his “positive approval” and the centre would accept the state’s recommendation, leading to the suspension of a massive “Dhadak Morcha” planned for October 6.

On Wednesday, the local Agri-Koli community and PAPs attended the airport’s inauguration, anticipating a formal announcement. Instead, while the prime minister praised D B Patil as a “son of Maharashtra” whose service to farmers remains an inspiration, he stopped short of confirming the name.

The reaction was immediate. As the event concluded, disillusioned groups of PAPs erupted in protest, chanting “Airport cha nav kunacha? D B Patil sahebancha!” (Whose name for the airport? D B Patil’s!) before leaving the venue.

“We gave our land and homes for the project. No flight will take off until the name is given,” declared Prem Patil, secretary of the Loknete D B Patil 27 Gaon Samiti.

Chetan Daur, the samiti’s joint secretary, said, “We had gone to hear PM Modi just to hear him confirm D B Patil’s name. He only mentioned his name but nothing about the naming. Two CMs of Maharashtra, who had recommended D B Patil’s name, have been insulted,” he declared.

The disappointment was deeply felt also by Patil’s family. “Both CM and PM took D B Patil’s name and spoke of his legacy, but did not say anything about naming the airport after him. All the PAPs and their leaders felt bad, and we too felt bad,” said Patil’s son, Atul.

Leaders of the movement are determined to escalate their protest. “We will hold a meeting with the bhoomiputras after Diwali and prepare for an agitation,” warned Nilesh Patil, president of the Agri-Koli Youth Foundation. “Before the municipal corporation elections, we will raise this issue so strongly that the government will be forced to name the airport after D B Patil.”

Local leaders say they aren’t placing much faith in Fadnavis’s assurance or Modi’s “positive approval,” dismissing the official line trotted out by the chief minister. Fadnavis had claimed that the centre was framing a policy on naming airports, which had delayed the formal announcement. It was only a matter of time before the new airport bore D B Patil’s name, he promised.

But the prime minister’s silence has provided ground for political speculation, with opposition leaders launching sharp attacks. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar suggested there was a plan to name the airport after a prominent RSS leader to coincide with the organisation’s centenary. “Goa airport’s name was declared by the PM during its inauguration, why not here? To even consider any other name is an insult to the sons of the soil,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed BJP is considering naming the airport after Modi himself. “The world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed after Modi. Now Gautam Adani wants the airport to be named as ‘Modi airport’, or else ‘Adani airport’,” Raut alleged. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar voiced similar suspicions.

Opposition leaders point out that the proposal to name the airport after Patil had been ratified by the state legislature and forwarded to the centre more than two years ago. It shouldn’t take this long, they pointed out.

Asked to comment on the controversy, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was non-committal. “Let operations (at the airport) begin first. The sentiments of the local people will be respected, and whatever appropriate action is required will be taken,” he said.

Panvel BJP MLA Prashant Thakur said, “There is no question of any other name. Some people are creating unnecessary confusion. Only one name has gone from Maharashtra, and that is D B Patil’s. The prime minister has assured that the state’s decision will be final,” he said.

Thakur said the delay was procedural, pointing out that other proposals were also awaiting clearance. “There are other proposals pending too, such as Sambhaji Nagar airport and Pune’s airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj. D B Patil’s name will be confirmed before actual operations begin,” he claimed.

For local leaders, however, the path forward is clear. Balaram Patil, a former MLC and member of the all-party action committee, said, Modi had mentioned Patil during the inauguration to placate the PAPs. “There is no way other than to resort to an agitation to get the airport named after D B Patil.”