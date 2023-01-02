Contractor booked after worker falls to death

Mumbai: A contractor has been booked following the death of a worker after he fell off from the third floor of an under-construction project near the Kalina Campus of Mumbai University earlier this week.

According to the Vakola police, the incident happened at around 11.30am on December 30, when the deceased, Abu Bakr Khan, 19, was working at the construction site.

“Khan had climbed up to the third-floor level, around 50 metres above the ground level and was installing a safety net when his footing slipped and he fell down on the ground,” Pradip More, senior police inspector, said.

Khan, a native of West Bengal, was rushed to V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where he was declared dead before admission. The Hospital authorities subsequently informed the police and a team was sent to the hospital, while another to the site. The police recorded statements of Khan’s colleagues, who had rushed him to the hospital. The other team inspected the construction site and found no safety measures whatsoever.

“The contractor had made no provisions for the safety of the deceased while he was putting up the safety net. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR for causing death due to negligence against the contractor on Saturday,” More added.

The accused has been asked to appear before the police for an inquiry on Monday.