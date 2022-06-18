Contractor booked for death of boy in Thane

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after a heavy cement brick fell onto his head while he was standing in his building in Kapurbawdi earlier this week. The Kapurbawdi police registered an FIR on June 17 against the contractor who had undertaken repair works of the building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred on June 12 morning, when the deceased, Rudyan Nair, came down with his father to play in the garden. While he was walking out of the building, a cement brick fell off the building and on his head. He was taken to a hospital and died during treatment.

U Sonawane, Kapurbawdi police station senior police inspector, said, “We received a complaint from the family this week. After investigation, we found that the contractor, Ravi Patil, had been given the contract for repair of the building. He allegedly did not take any necessary precaution or safety measure during the repair. We have booked him under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. He is yet to be arrested.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}