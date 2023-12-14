Contracts for concretisation of roads cancelled: Uday Samant in council

NAGPUR: The Maharashtra Minister of Industries Uday Samant in the legislative council on Wednesday said that tenders for the first phase of the cement road contracts, covering 397 km of roads, including 910 roads, in the city were cancelled. Responding to queries from Shiv Sena (UBT) MLCs Sunil Shinde and Vilas Potnis during the legislative council’s question hour, Samant informed that the contractor failed to meet the specified timeframe and legal obligations, resulting in the termination of the agreement.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The execution faced setbacks, leading to the cancellation of the ₹1,233 crore contract with M/s Roadways Solution India Infra Ltd.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While work has commenced on 279 out of the total roads, the cancellation raised concerns about timely completion and adherence to legal requirements.

Regarding the financial implications of these setbacks, Samant disclosed fines imposed on the contractors. The contractors include M/s Roadways, Eagle Infra, NCC Ltd, Megha Eng and Infra Ltd, and Dinesh Chandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd, will face a cumulative penalty of ₹96.56 crore.

The Sena (UBT) member Sunil Shinde raised concerns about the blacklisting process, questioning why it has not been initiated already. Samant clarified that past attempts to blacklist contractors resulted in legal challenges. “We will conduct a thorough review before making any decisions regarding blacklisting,” he further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}