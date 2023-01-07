Cop dies after falling from local train near Kalwa

Mumbai: A police sub-inspector died after he fell from a running train while trying to get down between Mumbra and Kalwa stations on Friday night. Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) officials found the body around 9.20 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, identified as Manoj Gajanan Bhosale, 57, was attached to Powai police station and was a resident of Kalwa’s Parsik Nagar.

Pandhari Kande, senior police inspector of Thane GRP, said they suspected that Bhosale first went to Dombivli and then returned in a fast train. “When the train slowed down near Kalwa, he might have attempted to alight but lost his balance and fell on the tracks. He suffered a head injury and was taken to Thane Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

Bhosale left for home after duty around 7 pm, senior police inspector Budhwant Sawant said. “We came to know about the incident around 12.10 am and immediately informed his son, Ajinkya.”

The GRP has registered an accidental death report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ajinkya said he suspected no foul play in his father’s death, GRP officials said.

Bhosale joined duty at Powai police station last year, Sawant said.