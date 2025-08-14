Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Cop running late crosses railway tracks, gets hit by train in Nalasopara

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 04:40 am IST

As he was running late, Raul avoided the footover bridge and tried to cross the tracks directly, said a GRP officer

MUMBAI: A police constable was hit by a train at the Nalasopara railway station while he was trying to cross the tracks on Tuesday. An ambulance was called to rush him to the hospital, but he died during the transport.

Ganesh Raul, 32, died after train hit him while crossing the tracks directly
The deceased, Ganesh Raul, 32, was attached to the Samata Nagar police station in Kandivali. He lived with his wife and children in Nalasopara and usually took a Churchgate-bound train at platform number 4 to reach Kandivli.

On Tuesday afternoon, Raul was about to board his usual train for Kandivali. Kailash Barve, assistant commissioner of police, said Raul had asked for permission to come in late for work on that day. As he was already running late, Raul avoided the footover bridge and tried to cross the tracks directly. At around 2.30pm, a Virar-bound train hit him and left him with serious injuries, said a GRP officer. The station master informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the ambulance. Senior police inspector Bhagwan Dange of Vasai GRP said they have registered an accidental death report.

On average, eight people die every day in accidents on all three railway lines in Mumbai. But the highest number of accidents occurs while crossing railway tracks. According to the information provided by the Railways, a total of 26,547 people have died in various accidents and mishaps between January 2015 and May 2025. Out of which, the highest number of deaths, 14,175 people, occurred while crossing railway tracks.

