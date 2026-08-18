MUMBAI: A 28-year-old-man has been arrested and a hunt is on for his brother, who allegedly stole ₹1.20 crore, the weekly collections, from an imitation jewellery distributor in Pydhonie. Police have managed to recover ₹1.16 crore.

Cops arrest brother of man who stole ₹1.20 cr from jeweller

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Pydhonie police said Vikas Jain, 37, who runs an imitation jewellery business, had asked Pirsingh Devda, 30, an employee, to bring the weekly collections to him, from the store to his office on August 8. Pirsingh, who had conspired with his younger brother, Yuvraj Devda, 28, brought a trolley bag to the office. Looking almost exactly like Jain’s bag, this one was a substitute Pirsingh had stuffed with cardboard after stealing the ₹1.20 crore in cash inside.

“He filled the bag with cardboard, kept it in the office and fled. When Jain came in on Monday and opened the bag to deposit the cash in the bank, he found it filled with cardboard. He also found his employee missing and lodged a complaint with the police,” said deputy commissioner of police, DCP R Ragasudha. We have filed a case for criminal breach of trust under section 316 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

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{{^usCountry}} A team under senior police inspector, Laxmikant Salunkhe and sub-inspector, Kalpesh Chavan and Sachin Lahamge traced the accused to Ahmedabad, where Pirsingh had gone to meet his brother Yuvraj, who had also worked for Jain. “Pirsingh gave his brother the bag and fled. Our teams traced Yuvraj to Sirohi, Rajasthan, their native place, and recovered ₹1.16 crore,” said Salunkhe. Police suspect Pirsingh may have fled overseas and is issuing a Look Out Circular for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team under senior police inspector, Laxmikant Salunkhe and sub-inspector, Kalpesh Chavan and Sachin Lahamge traced the accused to Ahmedabad, where Pirsingh had gone to meet his brother Yuvraj, who had also worked for Jain. “Pirsingh gave his brother the bag and fled. Our teams traced Yuvraj to Sirohi, Rajasthan, their native place, and recovered ₹1.16 crore,” said Salunkhe. Police suspect Pirsingh may have fled overseas and is issuing a Look Out Circular for him. {{/usCountry}}