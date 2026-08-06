5 held in Gr Noida for ₹1.38cr jewellery robbery

Greater Noida: Five people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a 29-year-old man while he was carrying ornaments worth ₹1.38 crore from Delhi, said officials. (Representational image)

According to police, the victim worked as an accountant at a jeweller’s shop in Agra, and had collected the ornaments from the shop of his owner’s brother-in-law, also a jeweller, in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

Officials said the man was robbed on Sunday around 3am at gun-point.

“When I was on my way back to Agra, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno without a registration number overtook our car on the Yamuna Expressway. Two people forcefully entered our vehicle and they robbed the bag full of jewellery,” said the 29-year-old in the FIRlodged at BeTA-2 police station.

Ravi Shankar Nim, DCP (Greater Noida), said, “As the victim reached the Yamuna Expressway, the suspects overtook the car and stopped it on the pretext of an alleged accident. Subsequently, the man was robbed.”

Vinod Kumar, Station House Officer, Beta-2, said, “The man in his 50s worked at a jeweller’s shop in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, while other suspects ran a finance shop in the area. He took a loan to buy a bike for his son from the suspects’ finance office. When he failed to repay it and his wife learned that he had even sold the bike, she got angry and scolded him. Subsequently, when He approached the suspects to settle the matter as the amount was around ₹50,000 only, they sought his favour and asked him to leak information about the transportation of jewellery.”

On Wednesday, the five suspects were arrested from Greater Noida with the help of electronic surveillance and CCTVs. “Four suspects were identified as residents of Delhi’s Rohini, in their 30s, the other one, in his 50s, is from Najafgarh,” the DCP said, adding that the stolen jewellery was also recovered from their possession.

Officials said the robbery was carried out after the man in his 50s, who worked at the Chandni Chowk shop, passed on the information about the jewellery being transported, to other suspects, who worked in a finance company.

The man had taken loan from the finance firm but couldn’t payback, thus he leaked the information about the jewellery to settle his dues.

Police booked them under sections 309(4) (robbery), 317(2) (stolen property), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS at Beta-2 police station amd efforts are underway to nab the sixth suspect who is on run.