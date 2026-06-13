Staffer steals jewellery from Gzb showroom

A man hired by a reputed jewellery retailer in Ghaziabad barely a month ago allegedly stole jewellery from the store on Friday morning after exploiting a security gap, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A case of theft has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station and five teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

Police received information at around 8:51 pm about the theft in Ghaziabad’s RDC area and reached the spot. “CCTV footage of the showroom showed the employee identified as Nitin Verma, a resident of Modi Nagar, entering the store with another unidentified man,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kavi Nagar, told HT.

He allegedly opened the locks, reached the first floor and stole the jewellery. While exiting, he failed to lock the door, the ACP said. “Investigation revealed that Verma was hired around a month ago after police verification found no criminal record against him,” the ACP added.

Police said Verma found a loophole in the mall’s security. “The night guard leaves at 7 am and the day guard is scheduled to come at 8 am. On Friday, the day guard reached at 8:30 am, leaving the premises without security for some time,” said a police officer.

Verma and his accomplice reached the shop during that time.

Police said the showroom keys were obtained from a cashier, Gautam, who was intoxicated. “Gautam was detained. He said he does not remember when he handed over the keys to Verma,” said the ACP.

Police said the incident came to light when the day guard reached the showroom at 8:30 am and found that the locks open. The amount stolen is yet to be ascertained as mall employees were conducting an audit till late evening.

On the complaint of franchise owner, a case under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the BNS was registered at Kavi Nagar police station against Verma and an unidentified suspect.

Police are recording the statements of people involved in the case and are trying to trace Verma. The owner of the franchised shop was not available for comment till the time of this edition going to print.