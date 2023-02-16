Cops assaulted as they try to arrest externed criminal

Mumbai: An assistant police inspector and two constables were allegedly assaulted by criminals when a police team went to arrest their associate, who had returned to the city without completing his two-year externment.

According to the police, constable Vijay Gondke, attached with the Bhandup police station had got a tip-off that Harshad Kale had returned to the city and was consuming alcohol along with two of his associates—Santosh Jadhav and Aniket Kamble—in a bar in Bhandup.

Gondke informed about Kale to assistant police inspector Anand Bagade, who along with constables Nitin Sanap and Samadhan Godse rushed to the spot.

After verifying that the person sitting inside the bar was Kale and the other two with him had previous criminal records, Bagade and his team barged into the bar to nab them.

“We nabbed Kale but Jadhav and Kamble rushed to help him and tried to stop the policemen. Jadhav threw tomato sauce in their eyes. Kale managed to rescue himself and tried to flee. However, Bagade, who was standing near the main gate of the bar, nabbed him,” Nitin Unhavane, senior police inspector, said.

Jadhav and Kamble fled from the back door of the bar. Kale was brought to the police station and was arrested. The police then launched a manhunt and arrested Jadhav and Kamble after a few hours on Tuesday morning.

The trio was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody, Unhavane said.

Kale was involved in at least seven cases. In September last year, he was externed from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for two years.