THANE: On Friday, the police swiftly arrested a 23-year-old man just five hours after he fatally stabbed a 35-year-old gambling den operator in Ulhasnagar following a dispute. Cops nab accused within hours of gambling den operator’s murder in Ulhasnagar

The police were alerted about a man being attacked with a sharp weapon on a road. A team reached the scene and took the victim, Bharat Shayamlal Duseja, 35, to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Gurav Kiran Udanshive, in connection with the murder that occurred in Ulhasnagar town late on Thursday night, Thane police PRO Sailesh Salvi said.

During the investigation, it was found that Udanashive had attacked the victim with a pair of scissors, inflicting wounds on his face, neck, and chest.

Duseja’s cousin, Manish, 38, filed a complaint based on which a case was registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act.

The police then sprung into action and visited Udanshive’s residence in Indiranagar in Ulhasnagar. They quizzed his mother and brother about his whereabouts. They told the officers that he married two months ago and that he no longer lived with them. The officers then obtained his phone number and, after five hours, apprehended him at Ulhasnagar railway station, from where he was planning to abscond with his wife.

Sources indicated that the victim was operating a gambling den in Ulhasnagar. The accused was a regular customer and had been verbally abused by the victim several times over monetary disputes.

Senior police inspector Anil Jagtap stated, “Duseja had allegedly assaulted Udanshive’s brother-in-law on the last day of Navratri over a financial dispute. Since then, Udanshive held a grudge against him, which led to the murder of Duseja. We have arrested him, and further investigation is underway.”