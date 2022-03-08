Cops penalise 6,401 for traffic violations

Mumbai Just a couple of days after the new police commissioner took to Facebook to talk about his plans regarding the city’s safety, Mumbai traffic police conducted a special drive and fined 6,401 traffic violators and registered FIRs against 35 wrong-side drivers.

The traffic police started the special drive on Monday and arrested 35 people for driving on the wrong side of the road. Most of these offenders were found in the South and West regions of Mumbai.

The traffic police also penalised 564 drivers for driving on one-way streets. Trombay recorded the maximum number of one-way driving offences with 55 cases, followed by Kalbadevi at 44.

Traffic police also fined 2,864 bikers for riding without helmets and 658 for driving four-wheelers without seatbelts. 2,047 more violators were charged for illegal and parking in no parking areas.

During the drive, traffic police also towed at least 226 vehicles abandoned on roads across the city on Monday.

The newly-appointed top cop Sanjay Pandey had announced on Facebook live that wrong side driving will not attract fines, but violators will be directly booked for rash driving.

“The violators will be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving. These violators not only pose a threat to themselves, but also to pedestrians and other motorists,” Pandey had said in the address.

The CP also said that if a motorist is found driving on the wrong side, the violator will not only be booked and arrested, but they will also be produced before the court and their vehicle will be impounded. He had further asked citizens to not flout traffic rules.