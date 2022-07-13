Cops question suspects in doctor couple robbery case in Ambernath; no arrests yet

A day after a doctor couple was robbed in Ambernath, the police have questioned 20 to 25 suspects. However, no one has been arrested yet.

The Ambernath police have checked over 50 CCTVs from various parts of the city and suspected a white four-wheeler that was found surveying the hospital and used in the robbery. The forensic team also investigated the scene of crime to collect evidence including fingerprints and footprints.

The police believed that the accused might have been planning the robbery for two to three weeks.

Late on Monday night, four masked men broke into the Usha Nursing Home in Ambernath owned by Dr. Usha Lapsia, 71 and Harish Lapsia, 72. They locked the nurses and patients and stole a safe containing cash and other valuables worth ₹1.18Cr.

Eleven police teams from the Thane crime branch, Anti-extortion cell, Property cell of Thane police, Shivaji Nagar police and Ambernath police are investigating the robbery.

Madhukar Bhoge, senior police inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “During the investigation, we went through 50 CCTV footage that were installed in the neighbourhood and the main road that connects the hospital. The accused had escaped with the CCTV of the hospital, thus we had to check the neighbourhood cameras to trace their movements. We found one suspicious white car that was seen roaming around the hospital at the time of the incident. It might have been used in the robbery. We are trying to get the details of the car owner.”

He added that the forensic team also collected prints from the scene of crime.

Bhoge said, “The accused might have been planning the robbery for 15-20 days. They seem to have done a recce of the locality and the hospital, and knew the routine of the staff and the doctors. No arrests have yet been made.”