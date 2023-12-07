Cops register case against unknown flower sellers based on a complaint from Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: A case has been registered against unknown flower vendors based on a complaint from the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, Dadar, for promising VVIP darshan of the deity, Bappa, to various devotees and taking money in return.

The police said that the accused had offered various packages, like Charan Sparsh Darshan and Mukh Darshan, and charged money accordingly for jumping long queues. The case has been registered by Sanjeev Pawar an administrator of the temple.

“It has come to the knowledge of the temple that some people were promising devotees darshan and taking money from them. These were mostly flower vendors who charged from ₹100 to ₹3,000 promising VVIP darshan, claiming one will get charan sparsh darshan and even pujari will put a tika on the forehead,” said the police officer.

After these allegations came to the fore the temple registered a case with us and we started an inquiry into the matter.

“We are checking if there is any involvement of any temple employees in the racket as well and if they have given people any VVIP darshan. The temple already has its darshan system in place which can be accessed through its website and various windows at the temple,” said the police officer.

Several devotees from far flung places visit the temple regularly and these flower vendors apart from selling flowers act as agents to give VVIP darshan to earn money we suspect said the police officer.

Thus, the accused have caused loss to the temple which has its darshan facility, and gained money for self said the police officer from Dadar police station.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

