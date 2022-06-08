Cops to fine helmet-less pillion riders from today
Mumbai From today onwards, the Mumbai traffic police will start imposing fines on pillion riders on two-wheelers riding without helmets.
The traffic police had on May 25 issued a notification, declaring that they will take serious note of pillion riders riding without helmets and start penalising them. Officials said that in terms of the notification, from Thursday, 50 traffic police chowkies in Mumbai will start imposing penalties on helmet-less pillion riders.
At present, the traffic police imposes a fine of ₹500 on helmet-less riders and/or refer their driving licence for three month’s suspension to the Regional Transport Officers concerned.
From Thursday, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets. Riding a motorcycle without helmet is an offence punishable under sections 129 and 194 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
In a crackdown on helmetless bikers from March 6 to June 6, the traffic police have imposed penalties on 27,610 two-wheeler riders and sent 13,109 requests to the RTOs for suspension of driving licences.
Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ), said that when a rider is caught without helmet, the officers give him or her an e-challan and they put in a request with the RTO offices to suspend driving licence for three months.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
