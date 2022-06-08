Cops to fine helmet-less pillion riders from today

Mumbai From today onwards, the Mumbai traffic police will start imposing fines on pillion riders on two-wheelers riding without helmets.

The traffic police had on May 25 issued a notification, declaring that they will take serious note of pillion riders riding without helmets and start penalising them. Officials said that in terms of the notification, from Thursday, 50 traffic police chowkies in Mumbai will start imposing penalties on helmet-less pillion riders.

At present, the traffic police imposes a fine of ₹500 on helmet-less riders and/or refer their driving licence for three month’s suspension to the Regional Transport Officers concerned.

From Thursday, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets. Riding a motorcycle without helmet is an offence punishable under sections 129 and 194 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

In a crackdown on helmetless bikers from March 6 to June 6, the traffic police have imposed penalties on 27,610 two-wheeler riders and sent 13,109 requests to the RTOs for suspension of driving licences.

Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ), said that when a rider is caught without helmet, the officers give him or her an e-challan and they put in a request with the RTO offices to suspend driving licence for three months.