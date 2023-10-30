Cops track down son whose mother’s partially burnt body parts were found in Wadala

Mumbai: Four days after a partially burnt woman’s body parts were found on the goods train track inside Bombay Port Trust (BPT) in Wadala, the police traced her son who claimed the gold jewellery found in the crime scene belonged to his mother. The man lives in Sangam Nagar in Wadala and said his mother, who was in her late 70s, left home a few days ago to visit his brother’s home but could not reach there. The family member did not register any missing persons complaints in the case.

Deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar said, “A DNA test will be conducted on the man who claims to be her son to match the woman’s DNA. The deceased’s face is completely destroyed so, we cannot get any conclusion unless the DNA test results come.”

“The major task for us now is to find out who killed the woman and what was the reason, the killer tried to destroy the deceased’s identity by burning her. We have been questioning many people but nothing has been found positive till now,” said Latkar.

The incident came to light on Thursday, after a BPT track patrolling vehicle noticed a few dogs had gathered around a gunny bag near Chindigali in Wadala East. Upon opening it, BPT staffers found a partially burnt torso and leg inside it. They immediately alerted the local police who sent the body parts to KEM Hospital for analysis, said Sanjay Latkar, deputy commissioner of police, port zone.

The accused chopped the body into three pieces and tried to burn them down. The victim had injury marks on her head and back which indicated that she was perhaps hit on her head with a blunt object, added Latkar.

The dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples for tests. Police have been checking footage of CCTV cameras in the nearby area. The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown accused.

