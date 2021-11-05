Country's first rooftop drive-in theatre to open in Mumbai today

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will be the first movie to be screened at the country's first rooftop drive-in movie theatre, which will open on Friday in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. The drive-in theatre, which can accommodate around 290 cars, will open at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive mall in partnership with Reliance Retail and will be operated and managed by the multiplex chain PVR Ltd.

With the world still adjusting to the new normal after the coronavirus pandemic, the drive-in theatre is being seen as relatively a safer open space for movie buffs. “People crave relatively safer open spaces. The movies are there, of course, but the environment of nice weather, open sky and food become a very critical component. It's all here," Darshan Mehta, CEO of Jio World Drive, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Normally, when you go abroad, you have suburban drive-ins, where there are large patches of land and people just open their bonnets, turn their cars around, and put out their lounge chairs" Ajay Bijli, chairperson and managing director for PVR Ltd, said according to PTI. “This is a unique opportunity...The city will be taken by storm.”

With its launch in Sri Lanka, PVR now operates a portfolio of 855 screens across 178 cinemas in 72 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Here is all you need to know about the drive-in theatre:

The ticket price for each car is set to cost around ₹1,200 and only four people will be permitted inside one vehicle.

The Jio Drive-in boasts of "one of the biggest cinema screens in the country" with 24m x 10m as dimensions.

A facility of food and beverage will also be made available at the venue.

Jio Drive-In Theatre is powered by Christie RGB Laser Projection. It will bring sound enhancement by broadcasting the soundtrack over FM signal through the car’s sound system.

Only those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot will be allowed to enter the mall complex.

For an added sense of safety, all employees of the mall and the drive-in have been fully vaccinated, Mehta, CEO of Jio World Drive, informed.

(With agency inputs)