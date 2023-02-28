Couple arrested for assaulting traffic constable on duty

Mumbai: A couple was arrested in the early hours of Monday after they allegedly assaulted a police constable attached to the Ghatkopar traffic police station. The accused – identified as Pramod Shinde and his wife Sanghamitra Shinde – were allegedly riding in the wrong direction on a bike without a number plate.

On Sunday, the injured constable, Ankush Hande (57), was on duty near Shiv Sena Shakha at Asalfa junction, Andheri-Ghatkopar link road. “At 10:30pm, Hande stopped a bike approaching from the wrong direction. It did not have a number plate as well,” said a police officer.

After the bike was stopped, the couple refused to show any documents and started arguing with the constable, added the officer.

“A heated argument ensued between the constable and the accused. During the arguments, Pramod and Sanghamitra allegedly threatened Hande. They also allegedly abused and assaulted him,” said the officer. However, there were no serious injuries to the constable.

The constable then called the police control room and a vehicle reached the spot. Both the accused were brought to the Ghatkopar police station. Based on the statement given by the police constable, the Ghatkopar police registered an FIR against the two persons.

“The accused were arrested under section 353 (the accused assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant section of the motor vehicle act,” said senior inspector Sanjay Dahake of the Ghatkopar police station.