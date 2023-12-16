Couple booked for siphoning 24.64 Lakhs from retired PSI’s pension account

MUMBAI: An offence was registered against the nephew of the second wife of a 61-year-old retired police sub-inspector (PSI) and the wife of the nephew for allegedly siphoning off an amount of ₹24.64 lakh from his pension account without his knowledge.

The accused are identified as Saurabh Bokare and his wife Vaishnavi Bokare, said senior inspector Deepak Bagul of the Tilak Nagar police station.

According to the police, the complainant, Bajarang Vanjari, a retired PSI residing in Jasmin Building, Chembur, alleged that Saurabh and Vaishnavi, who frequently visited and stayed with them, took advantage of his trust. For the past seven years Saurabh has been receiving treatment from a doctor in Colaba and therefore he and his wife, Vaishnavi, both used to visit the complainant’s home in Chembur and used to stay for days and at times for months.

Vanjari stated that he had PhonePe, G-Pay, and Internet banking apps on his mobile phone, which were used to manage monthly bills from his pension account. Saurabh would observe him while conducting these transactions. Taking advantage of moments when the complainant’s six-year-old son played games on the phone, the accused allegedly transferred ₹16.73 lakh through online transactions between January and April 2023. Additionally, they purportedly stole the complainant’s SIM card, using it to transfer an additional ₹7.91 lakhs from his pension account between April and May 2023.

Upon discovering the misappropriation during a bank visit, Vanjari reported the incident to the Tilak Nagar police, leading to the registration of the case.

