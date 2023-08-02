Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ulhasnagar couple dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Thane
Aug 02, 2023 12:37 AM IST

A couple from Ulhasnagar allegedly died by suicide by jumping from their three-storey bungalow. The man was a former personal secretary to a politician's wife. Investigation is ongoing.

A couple from Ulhasnagar allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after jumping from their three-storey bungalow, police said.

The man, identified as Nandkumar Nanavare, 45, and his wife, Urmila Nanavare, 44, were residents of Aalshepada area. Nandkumar was the former personal secretary to Jyoti Kalani, former MLA Pappu Kalani’s wife, police officers said.

On Tuesday, his wife first jumped from the bungalow terrace and Nandkumar followed suit, police said quoting local residents.

An officer from Vithalwadi police station said, “We are investigating to find out the reason behind their extreme step. They were alone at the time of the incident. Nandkumar was working as a personal assistant to two-three politicians. We have registered an accidental death report. Further investigation is on.”

police suicide bungalow couple ulhasnagar
