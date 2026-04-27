Mumbai: A couple have been arrested by the Andheri police on Saturday for allegedly killing their elderly relative and dumping her body in a drain in January following a family dispute.

Couple held months after killing relative, dumping body in drain

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The victim, identified as Blance Sequeira from Sahar, had been reported missing in January. Her decomposed body was found the same month by civic workers during a drain cleaning operation, leading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inform the police.

Following which, the body was taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for post-mortem.Police said they circulated the woman’s description across stations via internal WhatsApp groups to establish her identity. She was later identified as Sequeira, a resident of Sahar, whose family had filed a missing complaint in January.

A murder case was registered against unidentified persons after the post-mortem. During questioning, police grew suspicious of Sequeira’s brother, Joseph Thomas Coelho, and his wife, Maria Joseph Coelho, as allegedly their responses were not satisfactory.

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{{^usCountry}} On sustained interrogation, the couple allegedly confessed to assaulting Sequeira during a dispute and later disposing of her body in an open drain outside their house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On sustained interrogation, the couple allegedly confessed to assaulting Sequeira during a dispute and later disposing of her body in an open drain outside their house. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have arrested the couple and are investigating the exact cause of the fight,” a police officer said. The couple were presented before a court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody for four days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have arrested the couple and are investigating the exact cause of the fight,” a police officer said. The couple were presented before a court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody for four days. {{/usCountry}}

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