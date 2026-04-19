MUMBAI: A newlywed couple died after a container truck crashed into their two-wheeler near Kharegaon toll naka in Kalwa on Saturday morning while they were returning to Bhandup from Dombivli, police said. The accused driver was allegedly traced and booked for causing death by negligence and other relevant provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Couple killed after container rams bike near Kharegaon toll plaza

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The deceased, Kalpesh Revale, 30, and his wife Minakshi Revale Karande, 30, had travelled to Dombivli to visit Kalpesh’s unwell mother and were on their way back around 7:15 am via the Mumbai-Nashik Highway when the incident took place.

Police said that after crossing the Thane Creek bridge, the couple’s bike was hit from behind by a container near the toll naka, critically injuring both riders.

They were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where they were declared dead on arrival, police said.

Police traced the container driver, identified as Shivkumar Singh, 41, and issued him a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita before allowing him to leave.

An FIR has been registered against Singh under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, based on a complaint by Bhavesh Patil, a colleague of Kalpesh.

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