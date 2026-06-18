MUMBAI: A special court on Wednesday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a polygraph test on two suspect-witnesses in the 2024 murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar. Additional sessions judge Ajit A Yadav, however, rejected the agency’s request to conduct the test on a third suspect who had refused consent.

Court nod for lie-detector test on 2 witnesses in Ghosalkar murder case

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The order came nearly 16 months after Ghosalkar was shot dead during a Facebook Live session at the office of businessman Mauris Noronha in Borivali on February 8, 2024. Noronha, who was seen opening fire on Ghosalkar during the live stream, subsequently died from a gunshot wound from the same weapon.

In September 2024, the Bombay High Court transferred the probe from the Mumbai crime branch to the CBI after finding that several aspects required deeper scrutiny. The court observed that “the mystery surrounding the death of deceased-Abhishek continues” and “some vital aspects which ought to have been investigated have not been investigated”.

In its application before the special court, the CBI said that while the investigation was still in progress, Noronha’s bodyguard Amarendra Kumar Mishra, his office assistant Mehul Parekh and Ryan Gore, an acquaintance of the deceased, were believed to possess information relevant to the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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{{^usCountry}} “All these three persons are believed to have knowledge of the facts and circumstances in connection with the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, therefore, their polygraph test is absolutely necessary,” the agency submitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All these three persons are believed to have knowledge of the facts and circumstances in connection with the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, therefore, their polygraph test is absolutely necessary,” the agency submitted. {{/usCountry}}

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The additional sessions judge recorded that Parekh and Gore had voluntarily consented to the tests after being informed of their legal implications.

“On verification, it has been found that, they have voluntarily given their consent for said test and they have every knowledge regarding the effect of outcome of said test,” the court observed.

The court refused permission to administer a polygraph test on Mishra citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Selvi v State of Karnataka, which clarified that a polygraph test cannot be conducted without consent.

“The accused is not ready to undergo the said test. Therefore, in view of the settled position of law in Selvi’s case, he cannot be forced to undergo said test,” the judge said while rejecting the CBI’s request.

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The court directed that the examinations be conducted in accordance with the National Human Rights Commission’s guidelines.