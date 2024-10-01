MUMBAI: The Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Monday ordered police inquiry into the complaint against actor Raveena Tandon filed by social activist Mohsin Shaikh, who was allegedly targeted by a hate campaign started by Tandon and her fans. Court orders police inquiry into complaint against actor Raveena Tandon

The incident started on June 2 this year when Shaikh, who claims to be an independent journalist, posted a video where he accused Tandon of rash driving and being drunk outside her residence in Bandra. The video shows Tandon’s driver reversing the car to park. The police gave a clean chit to Tandon and told the media that a false complaint was filed against the actor. According to the police, when Tandon’s driver was reversing, four people allegedly came and began arguing with the driver.

Tandon had subsequently sent a defamation notice to Shaikh, claiming that his allegations on twitter were false, frivolous, and was done to tarnish her image.

Following this, Shaikh filed a complaint against Tandon, claiming that the actor tried to criminally intimidate him and coerced him to delete the video. He also said that she demanded a sum of ₹100 crore, calling it an attempt to intimidate and financially extort Shaikh under the guise of legal action. He made several allegations in his complaint that she threatened him over voice calls using the “names of infamous politicians, influential goons and mafias to intimidate” him. He accused her of defaming him, causing him distress, personal and professional repercussions.

In the plea, through his advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, he sought the court to issue an inquiry against Tandon under sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. The court directed the police to investigate the complaint.