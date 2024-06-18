Court refuses bail to man arrested for forging UAE visa documents

MUMBAI: The sessions court in Dindoshi on Friday rejected the bail application of a man arrested for allegedly forging visa documents to get a job in the United Arab Emirates. Shravan Chavan, 37, had sought bail on the grounds that he was cheated by an agent who gave him fraudulent visa documents. HT Image

The incident came to light on May 9 when the accused went for his immigration check at Mumbai airport. After officials at the immigration desk suspected some manipulation in his visa documents, Chavan was taken for further enquiries to wing in-charge Rajkumar Verma, to whom he reportedly revealed the truth.

Chavan purportedly told the immigration authorities that he had contacted an agent called Akshay Jadhav who promised him a job in UAE in return for ₹30,000. Jadhav sent Chavan a tourist visa, an employment visa and air tickets on WhatsApp, which turned out to be fake.

After he was arrested, Chavan sought bail, saying he was innocent and Jadhav had cheated him. Requesting the court to reject the bail plea, public prosecutor Usha Jadhav said the investigation was at a primary stage and the charge sheet hadn’t been filed yet. The prosecution submitted that the police is yet to verify the seized documents with the concerned authorities.

After listening to both sides, sessions judge MH Pathan observed that Chavan and Jadhav together prepared fabricated tourist and employment visas for UAE. The court observed that their plan failed following the inspection by the immigration department.

Observing that there is enough material against the accused, the court rejected Jadhav’s plea. It also considered the prosecution’s observation about the investigation being at a nascent stage.

The Sahar police station had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).