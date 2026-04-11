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Court sends mastermind of investment fraud to 3 years jail; directs auction of his seized properties

Court sends mastermind of investment fraud to 3 years jail; directs auction of his seized properties

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced the mastermind of an investment fraud to three years of rigorous imprisonment, and ordered the government authorities to auction his seized properties to repay the money of hundreds of duped investors.

Court sends mastermind of investment fraud to 3 years jail; directs auction of his seized properties

In an order passed on April 9, special court judge G T Pawar, hearing cases registered under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, also imposed a fine of 2 lakh on the convict, Ramkrut Munshi Yadav, Director of Simbak Agro Plantation Ltd.

The court found Yadav guilty of criminal breach of trust and violations of the MPID Act. However, it acquitted two other accused - Indira Subhas Yadav and Bindu Sudarshan Yadav - citing their resignation from the company and lack of evidence regarding their active involvement in daily transactions.

The case dates back to 1992 when the informant was allegedly lured by Ramkrut Yadav to invest in various schemes promising substantial returns, tax advantages and insurance. The victim became an agent, collecting money from the public for schemes ranging from daily savings and fixed deposits to "agro plantation" plans.

The collector is required to report compliance within three months.

Special public prosecutor V G Kadu appeared for the prosecution, while Anil Joshi defended the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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