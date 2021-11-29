Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid: 12 more test positive at Thane old age home in Thane, tally touches 67
mumbai news

Covid: 12 more test positive at Thane old age home in Thane, tally touches 67

On Sunday, officials said that 55 people were found to be infected at the old age home. The district administration has already declared Sorgaon village in Bhiwandi Taluka, where the facility is located, as a containment zone.
Thane has so far recorded nearly 5,70,000 cases and 11,581 deaths due to the coronavirus disease.(Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Twelve more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at an old age home in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

With this, the total figure of infected patients in Matoshree old age home in the district’s Bhiwandi taluka climbed to 67, a report by news agency ANI said.

“Around 67 people, including five staff members, were found Covid-19 positive at an old age home in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district,” said Dr Kailash Pawar, civil surgeon of Thane Civil Hospital, adding that of them 59 had been fully vaccinated against virus.

On Sunday, officials said that 55 people were found to be infected at the old age home. The district administration has already declared Sorgaon village in Bhiwandi Taluka, where the facility is located, as a containment zone.

Among the patients, 41 were found to be suffering from co-morbidities, the district administration said in a statement on Sunday.

Thane has so far recorded nearly 5,70,000 cases and 11,581 deaths due to the coronavirus disease. On Sunday, 108 cases were reported while there was no report of fatality.

RELATED STORIES

Besides the Covid-19 cluster in the old age home in the Bhiwandi area, Thane is also staring at a possible outbreak of the omicron variant.

A resident of the Dombivali area in the district, who came back from South Africa on November 24, has tested positive for Covid-19. An official said it is not yet confirmed whether the man was carrying the variant.

The man didn’t come in contact with anyone after returning from South Africa, Dr Pratiba Panpatil, medical officer of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), told reporters on Sunday.

Dr Panpatil said the patient has been admitted to the Art Gallery isolation centre of the KDMC.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is likely to impose a seven-day institutional quarantine for passengers arriving directly from South Africa or transiting through the country.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thane district coronavirus
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP