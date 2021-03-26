Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra from March 28

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday instructed officials to impose a statewide night curfew from Sunday, March 28, to curb rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

News agency PTI cited an official statement as saying that Thackeray also warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not observe Covid-19 safety protocol. "I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in the number of coronavirus patients," Thackeray was quoted as saying.

The decision was announced after the CM chaired a meeting with all divisional commissioners, collectors, superintendents of police and senior doctors of district hospitals to review the virus situation in the state.

He asked officials to ensure the availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines, the statement said. The state has instructed local authorities to impose lockdowns in cases of a surge in cases.

He also gave an example of Great Britain where authorities clamped a lockdown for two months after the second wave of the coronavirus disease.

Maharashtra recorded 35,952 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year. The state, which is the worst affected in the country, added more than 100,000 cases in four days.