Covid claims life of 9-month-old, youngest this year in city
Mumbai After registering zero deaths after a gap of 22 days on Wednesday, Mumbai reported two fatalities on Thursday, taking the July toll to 10.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials, one of the two deceased was a nine-month-old child with heart disease and down syndrome.
“The other death is of a 90-year-old male with comorbidities like hypertension and hernia,” said the official. So far, since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has seen 68 Covid deaths in the age group of 0-18, out of which 28 were in the age group 0-9.
However, the city saw a dip in new Covid cases on Thursday as compared to July 6. According to the BMC report, the city saw 540 new cases wherein 94% were asymptomatic.
Both the state (19,413) and city (4,875) continued to see a dip in active cases. The state reported 2,678 new Covid cases along with eight deaths on Thursday. A latest genome sequencing report from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, found that 20 samples were positive for BA.2.75, a new subvariant of Omicron. All the 20 patients were from Nagpur who recovered. The state so far has 30 confirmed cases of BA.2.75.
-
Mobile thief forgets to switch off handset, lands in police net
A 20-year-old youth from Borivali West, who used to steal mobile phones and later sell them on the black market, had successfully stayed off the radar for four years. Senior police inspector of MHB police station, Sudhir Kudalkar, said they had received 10 mobile phone theft complaints in the last three months, and in all cases, the handsets were taken away while they were connected to the charging points near windows or doors.
-
Over 35% of population live close to chronic flooding hotspots in city
Mumbai A recent analysis has revealed that while more than 35% of the city's population is estimated to be living within 250 metres of known chronic flooding hotspots, less than half of the city's population has easy access to flood shelters. In Mumbai, as with other cities, flood shelters are repurposed from existing structures like public schools, hospitals, sports grounds, marketplaces, marriage halls, shelters for the homeless, and offices.
-
Thane: Biker dies after being mowed down by truck; driver absconding
In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old biker was mowed down after being hit by a trailer at Mankoli, Bhiwandi, Thane on Wednesday night. Police has lodged a case against an unknown truck driver on Wednesday. The driver of the trailer is absconding after the accident. The incident took place at Mankoli Naka near the bridge in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night, when the biker was on his way to Thane.
-
Staff will suffer, feel restaurateurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. This decision has left restaurateurs feeling anxious as they think this isn't in the best interests of their staff. Divyam Oza, co-founder of Gosip-The Happy Bar, Viman Nagar, is extremely disappointed with the decision. Oza shares, “Service charge keeps employees motivated to work harder in such a huge, short-staffed environment.”
-
MeT department issues orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal for two days
Himachal Pradesh got scattered showers on Thursday with the meteorological department warning of heavy rain till July 11 and issuing an orange alert for Friday and Saturday even as rescuers searched for the four men who went missing after flashfloods destroyed three camping sites at Chonjh village in Kullu district on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics