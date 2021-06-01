Covid curbs eased, Mumbai shopkeepers confused about left, right side

On Day 1 of reopening of non-essential shops in Mumbai on Tuesday, there was confusion over shops on which side were to open, left, or right. As part of state government’s “Break the Chain” initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday allowed reopening of non-essential shops in the city on alternate days but as per the circular, shops on the right hand are to open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Shops on the left are allowed to remain open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This rule will be applicable on rotational basis, and the local wards are expected to issue list of roads specifying left and right side, said the circular.

However, there was mixed response to reopening of non-essential shops on Tuesday as the local wards of the BMC were yet to specify left and right hand side of all areas.

Viren Shah from the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association said, “In many areas, non-essential shops were opened but police asked them to shut. The orders were issued late night and the message did not reach everyone. Even shopkeepers are confused as to the left and right side.”

Shah added, “We have also appealed to the state government to revise the timing from 7am to 2pm to 10am to 5pm. We are also asking BMC to allow reopening of shops on all days considering once we open shops, we have to pay salary to employees, rent to landlords.”

Paras Bamboli, Chembur Merchants’ Association, said, “In Chembur also, there is confusion among shopkeepers. If I stand facing Kurla, my shop is on the left, and if I stand facing Govandi, my shops falls on right hand. Hence, the BMC should specifically mention left and right.”

Though non-essential shops have been allowed to remain open, salon, beauty parlour, gym, restaurant and bars have to remain shut until further orders, civic officials said.

Meanwhile, Javed Juneja Congress, corporator from Nagapada area, said, “There is confusion among shopkeepers about opening on rotation basis. The same thing happened last year as well, and we hope this confusion might be over by tomorrow.”