Covid gone but National College goes back to online classes for Class 12

Mumbai: While students are back on campus for offline classes after the pandemic, the same cannot be said for students of Class 12 of the R. D. & S. H. National College of Bandra. The National College, run by the Hyderabad Sindh National Collegiate (HSNC) Board, has been conducting online lectures for Class 12. A source claims the reason for conducting virtual classes is due to space constraints. HT Image

The academic year for Junior college started on June 15, and on August 26, the college’s administration issued a notice about holding virtual classes. “One fine morning, the college administration came up with a notification about the online conduct of Class 12 and asked students and teachers to create log-in IDs,” said a student from Class 12.

Students and parents have raised concerns and have requested the management to begin classes in offline mode. Another student said, “Initially, we thought this was an arrangement for some days, but till today, the college administration is not ready to conduct classes in the offline mode.”

According to a source from junior college administration, the college has adopted a hybrid mode of education. “Recently, the college administration started unaided courses, as per the provisions of the New Education Policy (NEP), and one of the old buildings is under repair work. As a result, the college is facing a space crunch. Accordingly, college administration decided to conduct class 12 classes via online mode,” said a source.

Meanwhile, a parent points out that the online education facilities were helpful only during the pandemic. “If nursery students are also attending physical classes today, then what is the problem with holding physical classes for Class 12 students?” asked a parent.

For science students’ practical classes will be conducted in college offline. “Recently, the college administration informed us that practicals for mathematics will also be conducted in online mode,” a Class 12 student said.

After the pandemic, the school education department ordered physical education for all grades. “Now, none of the colleges are allowed to conduct online lectures. They must conduct these classes physically. If the college administration is facing problems, they must discuss them with us and find a solution,” Sandeep Sangve, deputy director of school education, Mumbai division, said. “We will physically investigate this matter on Tuesday.”

Hrishikesh Naik, a teacher from the college, said, “We did not receive any complaints from any students. If we received any complaint, we would definitely take corrective measures.”

Despite repeated attempts, college principal Neha Jagtiani was unavailable for comment.