Covid positive PSI dies of heart attack, active cases in police dept touch 400

Mumbai A 57-year-old Covid positive police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Deonar police station died of a heart attack last night. He was fully vaccinated. The Covid death toll of Mumbai police has now reached 124.

Senior Mumbai police officials have said that in view of the surge in cases, the city police would reopen its Covid Care Centres (CCC) for its police personnel.

Sub-inspector Rau Ramu Redkar, a resident of Tilaknagar in Chembur, complained of back pain on Friday morning while he was on duty.

Following this, he was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Chembur, where after examination, the doctor advised him home rest. In the evening at 4 pm, he again complained of pain, following which his son first rushed him to a private hospital in Chembur and then to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

“He was kept in ICU. During the treatment, he breathed his last at 9.30 pm on Friday. Redkar tested positive for Covid-19,” said Savlaram Agawane, senior inspector of Deonar police station.

Kolhapur native Redkar joined the police service as a constable in March 1987 and was promoted as sub-inspector in November 2020. He was posted as the preventive officer at Deonar police station. Redkar was survived by his wife Surekha, son Shirish and daughter Shweta.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 6, Krishnakant Upadhyay said that Redkar was fully vaccinated. “He was a very good officer and his untimely demise has left his family and colleagues in shock,” the DCP said.

The police department too has seen a sudden spike in Covid infection cases among its personnel recently. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 48, 73 and 91 more policemen have tested Covid positive, respectively, taking the total caseload to 9,657.

At present, nearly 400 police personnel are active Covid patients in the department.

Five senior police officers, including a joint commissioner of police, three additional commissioners and a DCP rank officer, have gone on sick leave reportedly due to health issues.

In view of the surge, Kalina police Covid Care Centre, one of the four Covid care centres set up dedicatedly for the police, would soon be reopened.

The four centres have a capacity of 726 beds and were shut after the decline in Covid cases. If the number of Covid infections among cops continues to rise alarmingly, then other CCCs may also be opened, said a police officer.