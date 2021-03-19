Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Antigen test compulsory to enter crowded public places in Mumbai
With 2,877 cases in a single day, Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic outbreak last year
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:54 PM IST
A health worker thermally screens a passenger at CSMT Railway Station, as Covid-19 cases spike across Maharashtra. (PTI)

In light of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests at all crowded public places such as malls, markets, shopping complexes, bus stations, and railway stations. A person will be allowed entry into such premises only if (s)he tests negative for Covid-19.

However, if a person is carrying a negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted no earlier than 72 hours, they do not need to take the antigen test to enter the public premises.

This decision was taken following a meeting between the government task force and municipal commissioners across the state on Thursday evening. Among the conclusions of the meeting was the decision to ramp up testing in Mumbai to quickly identify Covid-19 patients and isolate them.

Also Read | Covid-19: Maharashtra announces fresh curbs, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

With 2,877 cases in a single day, Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic outbreak on March 11 last year. Until this Thursday, the highest number of cases reported in Mumbai in a single day was on October 7-- 2,848 cases. Experts and doctors have categorised this as the yet another peak in Mumbai’s Covid-19 graph.

