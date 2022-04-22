Covid-19 cases in Mumbai drop again after minor spike

Mumbai: The city on Friday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The daily caseload has decreased after a minor spike in cases reported over the past two days. Mumbai reported 91 cases on Thursday even though 8,428 tests were conducted in the city, and 98 cases on Wednesday when 9,514 samples were tested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 24 hours till Friday, 8,700 tests were conducted in Mumbai and the test positivity rate stood at 0.78%. Despite the minor surge in cases over two days, civic officials said test scaling is not required at this point.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of the civic public health department said, “As per our procedure, BMC has continued testing of those with Covid-19 symptoms, high-risk contacts, and passengers at the airport. Even if there are 100 cases a day, a maximum of 1,500 tests are done. However, all general practitioners have been directed to prescribe a covid test to any patient who comes in with influenza-like symptoms.”

At present, Mumbai has 474 active cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 121 cases taking the count to 78,76,503 on Friday. There were no casualties and the total number of fatalities in the state stood at 1,47,831.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tally of active cases is constantly rising and on Friday it increased to 817 even after 66 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Though the rise in numbers is marginal, it has again raised concerns of a fourth wave and inevitable restrictions to contain the spread.

On April 19, 20 and 21, the state clocked 137 cases, 162 cases, and 179 cases, respectively.

Health experts are of the view that the people should follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state task force, said that the people need to go back to their basic protection mechanism which is following the Covid appropriate behaviour.

“There is a sporadic rise in cases where the population density is high and if we go back to our following Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is masking, social distancing etc., then the cases can go down again. People must wear masks for their benefit, at least in crowded, confined and closed spaces where ventilation is poor,” Dr Pandit said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}