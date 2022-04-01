Covid-19 curbs lifted in state, govt insists on masking and social distancing

Mumbai: Although the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted across the state, the Maharashtra government has insisted on masking and social distancing in public places. The district authorities and civic bodies have been asked by the state government to ensure that the people adhere to the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) including masking, and social distancing in public places. They will also follow the tracking, testing, and treatment mandate properly across the state.

On Thursday, the state government announced to revoke the Disaster Management Act by issuing notification as most of the curbs were imposed under the act. The state government clarified that though the masking was not mandatory, the people were advised to continue wearing masks for the safety of all. The notification, issued at midnight on Thursday, however, mandated the local authorities to ensure maintenance of CAB.

“All the citizens, establishments and organisations are advised to continue to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, etc. as the same is the biggest safeguard for health and safety of individuals as well as of society at large,” read the notification issued by Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, relief and rehabilitation department has stated.

The local bodies were also asked to keep a close watch on new cases, active cases as well as occupancies in various hospitals and inform the higher authorities in case of a surge so that it can be controlled in the initial stage itself.

The notification has cited the two advisories issued by the ministry of health and family welfare and the ministry of home affairs on March 22 and 23. The advisories have asked the states to adopt a five-fold strategy including - Tests, track, treat, vaccination, and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. It called upon the state machinery to enforce the norms of CAB, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance in all public areas/gatherings. It also directed the states to impose curbs in case of the test positivity of 10% or more a week or bed occupancy exceeding 40% on either oxygen-supported or ICU beds.

An official from the public health department said that the curbs can anyway be reimposed if a fresh wave of infections hits the state. “The parameters have been set by the state. All the districts in Maharashtra are well within the parameters. Most of the restrictions were imposed using the powers under the DM Act. The directives given to local authorities to avoid any reimposition of the curbs,” he said.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, state task force member, said that wearing masks serves multiple purposes. “It was always healthier to wear masks. It protects people from various other viral infections like TB and mumps. There are no ill effects of wearing masks,” said Dr Nagvekar.

Critical care specialist and member of the state’s Covid-19 task force Dr Rahul Pandit said “People should continue wearing masks till the cases come down.”

He was seconded by Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, Medical Director, Masina Hospital Byculla who said masks should have been kept mandatory. “Masks should be kept compulsory for at least another two or three more months as we are seeing the surge of Covid-19 cases in many other countries. Masks are self-protective and should be mandatorily worn in various places, especially the hospitals and health care centres,” said Dr Mehra.

In view of lifting the curbs, all the political parties are likely to hold grand celebrations on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in their bid to display strength ahead of ensuing local body polls. Maharashtra on Friday logged in 123 Covid-19 new cases with two deaths. The positivity rate is 0.34% as 123 cases were recorded in the 36,174 tests.

The total number of cases has now reached 78,74,147. Mumbai recorded 32 new cases with zero deaths thus having a total number of 10,57,105 cases.

Currently, the state has 911 active patients of which Mumbai tops with 274 followed by Pune and Thane with 255 and 153 patients respectively. The death toll has now reached 1,47,785 with Pune leading with 20,517 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,559 and Thane with 11,905.

There were 8318 Covid-19 new cases recorded in March this year. This is a huge decline by 94.22 % as there were 1,44,146 cases in February month. January recorded a large number of cases thanks to the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus due to which 10,38,811 new cases were recorded during that month. January was the peak of the third wave which saw an exponential increase in the numbers. The Government had to impose restrictions to rein in the third wave.

Mumbai on Friday reported 32 covid-19 cases and no deaths due to covid-19, taking the tally to 1,057,105, and the toll to 19,559. Out of the 32 cases reported on Friday, 31 or 97% are asymptomatic, and one needed hospitalisation, but no one needed to be admitted to an oxygen bed.

With 11,685 tests conducted in 24 hours up to Friday, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 0.2%. 0.06% of the total available covid-19 beds - 26,228 are occupied at present.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98% and a total 38% had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.

