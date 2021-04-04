Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19 in Mumbai: People flock to Shivaji Park despite increase in cases
mumbai news

Covid-19 in Mumbai: People flock to Shivaji Park despite increase in cases

People were seen flouting social distancing norms, and many were also seen without masks.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:45 PM IST
A graffiti on a street in Navi Mumbai.(Reuters)

Despite an alarming situation in Maharashtra due to increasing Covid-19 cases, people were seen playing cricket at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai on Sunday.

People in the park were seen flouting social distancing norms, and many were also seen without masks.

Mumbai on Friday reported 9,090 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,322 people have recovered from the disease in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,66,365.

The active number of Covid cases in the city stands at 62,187. Mumbai recorded 27 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,751.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 49,447 new Covid cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315.

The active number of Covid cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the Covid death toll mounts to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra cabinet meeting today, decision about stricter Covid-19 curbs likely

Covid-19 in Mumbai: More beds to be operationalised for patients

Maharashtra sees massive Covid-19 spike, experts suggest steps to control cases

26.8L taken out from Vaze’s joint account after arrest: NIA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai coronavirus mumbai news maharashtra coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP