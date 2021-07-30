Covid-19 may affect sperm count among patients, say doctors

Though Covid-19 is a respiratory disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can also temporarily affect the process of spermatogenesis— formation of sperms leading to low sperm count — among patients. It takes two-three months to regain normal count, post-Covid-19 recovery, said, doctors.

Previous studies have shown that viral diseases like Hepatitis C, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), herpes and Ebola, affected spermatogenesis, sperm count, hormone levels and sperm motility. Doctors said the same pattern is also being observed among male patients infected with Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

“Covid-19 causes fever which affects the spermatogenesis in a patient. We have observed that post-infection, the sperm count among the recovered patients decreases, but it is temporary. Thus, we always advise couples who want to conceive through IVF treatment to delay their procedure,” said Dr Richa Jagtap, clinical director, consultant reproductive medicine, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai. “It can be said that Covid-19 affects fertility, but it is just temporary.”

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, chief executive officer and co-founder of Indira IVF also shared a similar observation. “We have noticed that men are more susceptible to the Covid-19 infection which impacts short-term sperm quality. But within two-three months, they recover completely. I have not observed any permanent damage among any patient,” he said.

During viral infections, the body temperature increases in reaction to the pathogen, which may cause a blood-testis barrier — the immunological barrier which gives way into the male reproductive tract. This can affect the reproductive capacity of the patient, said doctors.

“A few researchers have shown that reproductive organs have ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) receptors which provide an entry point for Sars-Cov-2. Researchers across the globe have found the virus in the reproductive organs in infected males. So, there is a possibility that the virus may lower the sperm counts but more studies are needed,” said a researcher from National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH).

A study — Impaired spermatogenesis in Covid-19 patients published in the science journal, Lancet stated that impairment of spermatogenesis was observed in Covid patients, which could be partially explained as a result of an elevated immune response in testis. “Our results demonstrated the impaired spermatogenesis caused by Covid-19. Even for the patient who showed a sperm count above the lower reference limit, the impairment of spermatogenesis cannot be entirely excluded,” concluded the study.

Sexologists claim that depression and stress among Covid-19 patients during their treatment can also contribute to their short-term infertility. It also affects their sexual performance.

“Covid-19 causes depression and anxiety among patients which can also be a contributing factor in decreasing their sperm counts. It also impacts their sexual desires, arousal and eagerness for intercourse. But the patient is critically ill and suffered severe damage to the lungs, he recovers within two-three months,” said Dr Prakash Kothari is founder, professor, head of the department of sexual medicine at KEM Hospital, Parel.

Doctors have suggested that Covid-19 recovered patients consult doctors if they face any kind of changes in their sexual behaviour or while planning pregnancy after recovering from infection.