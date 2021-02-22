Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar cancels all public events

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has cancelled all his scheduled public engagements in view of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's infection tally to 21,00,884.

The state also reported 35 fatalities due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 51,788, as per official data.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Pawar, whose party is an ally of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, in a tweet said, "I have cancelled all my scheduled public programmes in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases and the appeal made by the honourable chief minister and deputy chief minister."

Earlier, NCP MP Supriya Sule postponed her programmes scheduled between February 22 and March 7 following the appeal made by CM Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has also cancelled his public event scheduled in Mumbai on Monday.