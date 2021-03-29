Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Work hours of Maharashtra subordinate courts restricted
mumbai news

Covid-19: Work hours of Maharashtra subordinate courts restricted

As per a notice issued on Monday by Bombay High Court Registrar, the Chief Justice of Bombay HC, Dipankar Datta, and the HC Administrative Committee have directed that subordinate courts in Maharashtra will function from 11am to 1.30 pm and 2pm to 4.30 pm on all working days from March 30.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Earlier this month, the Nagpur and Aurangabad benches of HC reverted to online hearings owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.(ANI file photo. Representative image)

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, work hours of all subordinate courts in the state have been restricted.

As per a notice issued on Monday by Bombay High Court Registrar, the Chief Justice of Bombay HC, Dipankar Datta, and the HC Administrative Committee have directed that subordinate courts in Maharashtra will function from 11am to 1.30 pm and 2pm to 4.30 pm on all working days from March 30.

Last week, Justice GS Patel had given lawyers and all parties with cases listed in his court the choice to attend hearing through a video conferencing interface.

The notice issued by HC earlier this week also said that lawyers and parties from outside of Mumbai should not travel here and must "invariably" opt for video-conference hearings.

The rest of the courts in the principal bench of Bombay HC are still conducting physical hearings for most matters.

On Saturday, the Bombay Bar Association had written to the CJ seeking hearings through video-conference or a combination of physical and online hearings amid the spike in Covid-19 numbers.

After the nationwide lockdown imposed in March last year, all benches of Bombay HC had stopped physical hearings, and were conducting hearings for urgent cases through video conferencing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BMC to release asymptomatic patients to ensure beds for needy

Maharashtra's daily tally dips with 31,643 fresh Covid-19 cases

Pawar, Shah did not hold secret meeting, all rumours must end: Sena MP Raut

People have lost trust in Maharashtra govt: BJP leader as Covid-19 cases spike

However, in December last year, the principal bench resumed physical hearings on four of the five working days of a week.

On Fridays, a few designated courts hear such matters through video-conferencing where the lawyers or parties are not based in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the Nagpur and Aurangabad benches of HC reverted to online hearings owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP