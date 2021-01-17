IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CoWIN loses: Maharashtra Covid vaccination drive on halt for 2 days
Health workers take a selfie during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the first day of a pan-India Covid-19 vaccination drive, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Health workers take a selfie during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the first day of a pan-India Covid-19 vaccination drive, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

CoWIN loses: Maharashtra Covid vaccination drive on halt for 2 days

State officials say many could not come to get vaccinated as server slowed down, messages went late; will fix problems in 2 days; may resume drive on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST

The day Maharashtra kickstarted the Covid-19 immunisation programme, it was put on hold for two days to fix the glitches in the CoWIN app, even as the state vaccinated 18,338 or 64.34% of the targeted health workers on Saturday.

The next session will be held on Tuesday, according to the press release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “We expect the issue to be resolved by Sunday evening, but we wouldn’t be in position to reach out to the beneficiaries to resume it on Monday. As the government wants the data entry online only, we have decided to not resume it before Tuesday,” a health department official said.

Dr Ramaswami N, commissioner, family welfare, and director, National Health Mission, said, “As no vaccination sessions were planned on January 17 or 18, the question of cancellation does not arise. The sessions will be organised next week as per the Centre’s guidelines.”

Many districts faced technical glitches in the CoWIN app that resulted in communication lags. “The server went slow leading to difficulties in uploading the data at many centres. In Dhule district, all four centres faced the problem. We have now directed the vaccination teams to register the details offline and upload them subsequently. We had to use hard copies of data on beneficiaries,” said Dr PD Gandal, deputy director, health services, Nashik division.

“We couldn’t send out messages as the server slowed down on Friday night. The issue was resolved by 2am,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, state health department.

Health officials also said the low turnout was a result of technical glitches in the app and concerns among beneficiaries. Barring 10 cases of mild reaction in some districts, no major side effects or Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the state.

The state is holding four sessions a week and is expected to complete about 4.4 lakh health care workers in 15 sessions over 28 days. The stock of 963,000 vials could cover about 4.4 lakh health workers with two doses each.

Based on the allotted stock, the state plans to carry out the immunisation drive over the next 28 days and will demand additional stock at the earliest. Mumbai vaccinated 48.5% – 1,926 of 4,000 – of the people planned, Pune (1,795 of 3,100), Nagpur (776 of 1,200), Nashik (745 of 1,300) and Aurangabad (647 of 1,000). Districts like Hingoli (100%), Beed (90.2%) and Buldhana (95.83%) saw a high percentage of inoculation. “We always expect 100% turnout, but technical glitches in the app led to delay in sending alerts to the beneficiaries about their turn, which in turn hit the response. We have sent messages to the beneficiaries only a day prior to the vaccination, which may be why many couldn’t make it,” said Dr DN Patil, state immunisation officer.

According to another official from the state health department, some beneficiaries are in ‘wait and watch’ mindset and are expected to turn up gauging the results of the vaccination in the initial days. In six districts of Nagpur division, the turnout percentage was 63%, while in four districts of Latur division it was 68%. “We will accommodate the beneficiaries left out today in the next few days. The response from the beneficiaries will increase from next week,” said Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, deputy director, health services, Nagpur division.

Thane district saw 79.39% vaccination, as 1,826 of the 2,300 beneficiaries got vaccinated in 23 centres. The district saw no major glitches apart from a server error. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation was the only corporation in the city to complete 100% vaccination target, as the drive began on time and ended on time with no chaos. Mira-Bhayander reported 89.33%, Thane city 88.25%, Navi Mumbai 75.75%, Ulhasnagar 71%, Thane rural 69.40% and Bhiwandi Nizampur 61.33%.

Abhijeet Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said the number is likely to increase in the coming days. Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar inaugurated the vaccination drive in the city. “This is a day of pride and happiness,” said Narvekar.

Dr Patil said very few complained of giddiness, nausea and inflammation. “We vaccinated 2.92 crore people during our measles and rubella mass vaccination drive last year. The backup machinery to take care of any reaction was ready for any major reaction, but no beneficiary was required to be admitted,” he said.

When asked about the short supply of the vaccines, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said it was the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that all states get proportionate number of vaccines. “I do not want to politicise it,” he said.

Thackeray, who inaugurated the drive at BKC in Mumbai at 11.30am on Saturday, said there was no clarity if common people will get free vaccine as the call has to be taken by the Centre.

“People are happy to get inoculated and have been waiting for their turn. I am sure once the prioritised groups are vaccinated in next three-four months, the vaccine will be available for even general public. We are also going to ask for the additional stock of the vaccines during our video conference with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan,” said Rajesh Tope, state health minister.

Dr Padmaja Saraf was the first beneficiary at the Jalna district hospital. She said, “After having gone through very challenging times at the hospital when the pandemic was at the peak, I am happy that the vaccine is now available. The vaccine is very safe and everybody should go for it whenever available,” she said.

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,910 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,987,678 and toll to 50,388. Mumbai clocked 571 cases and 8 new deaths taking the tally to 3,02,226 and toll to 11,237. Maharashtra has 51,965 active patients, with the highest number of patients in Pune, 15,887, followed by 9,608 in Thane and 6,966 in Mumbai. The state’s recovery rate stands at 94.79% as 18,84,127 patients have been recovered. The state’s case fatality rate stands at 2.54%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

1,926 health workers in Mumbai vaccinated

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched the state’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive from Mumbai, at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid-19 Jumbo facility, at 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC medical staffer takes a selfie while receiving the a Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A BMC medical staffer takes a selfie while receiving the a Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccine drive Day 1: 50 vaccinators inoculate hundreds in Mumbai

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:58 AM IST
On Day One of the nationwide mass Covid-19 immunisation programme, around 50 vaccinators inoculated hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
An overall AQI of 162 (moderate), was recorded on Saturday morning. This is better than Friday’s 190.
An overall AQI of 162 (moderate), was recorded on Saturday morning. This is better than Friday’s 190.
mumbai news

Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, breathes cleanest air

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The city woke up to a chilly Saturday morning as temperatures dropped to 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artificial lungs, called the lung billboard, was installed to demonstrate the effect of pollution levels on the lungs by the Waatavaran Foundation, a non-government organisation.
The artificial lungs, called the lung billboard, was installed to demonstrate the effect of pollution levels on the lungs by the Waatavaran Foundation, a non-government organisation.
mumbai news

High pollution levels turn giant lung billboard at Kharghar, near Mumbai black in a day

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A giant pair of artificial lungs fitted with filters and fans to mimic the human lungs, which was fitted in Kharghar by an environmental organisation on Friday, has started turning black within a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Rape charge against Dhananjay Munde: Mumbai Police records statement of woman

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Oshiwara division on Saturday recorded the statement of the woman who has accused social justice minister Dhananjay Munde of sexually exploiting her
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to 87-year-old Dr. Asha Singhal at Nair Hospital. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to 87-year-old Dr. Asha Singhal at Nair Hospital. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Senior doctors in Mumbai receive vaccine shots, motivate healthcare staff

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:46 AM IST
On the first day of the mass vaccination drive, senior doctors got vaccinated to boost the morale of hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seema Saini, chief executive officer and administrative head of NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, was unavailable for a comment. (HT FILE)
Seema Saini, chief executive officer and administrative head of NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, was unavailable for a comment. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

FRA gives temporary relief to students of Mira Road management institute regarding fees

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:45 AM IST
In a temporary relief to management studies students of NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mira Road who had alleged illegal collection of fee by the institute, the FRA issued a notification on Thursday stating, “It is clarified that students in 2019-20 batch are not required to pay any amount, on any count, more than whatever approved by the FRA till the issue is decided by the FRA.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Protests staged in Mumbai to oppose Centre’s farm laws

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Kisan Alliance Morcha (KAM) organised a rally in Mumbai to support the protesting farmers at Delhi, demanding to repeal the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers take a selfie during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the first day of a pan-India Covid-19 vaccination drive, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Health workers take a selfie during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the first day of a pan-India Covid-19 vaccination drive, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

CoWIN loses: Maharashtra Covid vaccination drive on halt for 2 days

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST
State officials say many could not come to get vaccinated as server slowed down, messages went late; will fix problems in 2 days; may resume drive on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she got the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Medical workers congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she got the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Lower turnout likely to lead to Covid vaccine wastage, say health officers in Maharashtra

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The Maharashtra government on Saturday morning cited concerns over the possible wastage of vaccine vials if the turnout of healthcare workers (HCW) for inoculation was lower than the registrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she administered the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital, on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse Charushila More after she administered the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital, on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body starts inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for Covid-19 vaccine jab

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) achieved 48.15% of its target of administering vaccines to 4,000 frontline workers on the first day
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to Dr Asha Singhal, 87, at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to Dr Asha Singhal, 87, at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Don’t believe in rumours, get vaccinated, say medical workers

By Sagar Pillai and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Covid-19 inoculation drive for health workers, which kick started on Saturday, saw a lower than expected turnout. Around 50% of beneficiaries visited the 10 vaccination centres in the city. While all the centres had set a target of inoculating 500 people each on Saturday, only around 200 on an average reached the centres for their vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artificial lungs, called the lung billboard, were installed by a non-government organisation called the Waatavaran Foundation.(HT Photo)
The artificial lungs, called the lung billboard, were installed by a non-government organisation called the Waatavaran Foundation.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

In one day, giant lung billboard at Kharghar turns black due to high pollution

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • This comes four weeks after a study found that air pollution levels on the outskirts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) along the Kharghar-Panvel-Taloja belt are above safe limits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A nurse prepares a syringe with Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)
File photo: A nurse prepares a syringe with Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra suspends Covid-19 vaccine drive till Jan 18 due to CoWIN app glitch

By Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • Technical glitches in CoWIN app triggered communication lag and concerns among the beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javed Akhtar had sought action against Kangana Ranaut under relevant sections of the IPC.(File Photo )
Javed Akhtar had sought action against Kangana Ranaut under relevant sections of the IPC.(File Photo )
mumbai news

Police get time till Feb 1 to report on Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Akhtar had in November, 2020 filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP