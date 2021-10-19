Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CR announces 4-hour railway block between Thane and Diva on Wednesday
mumbai news

CR announces 4-hour railway block between Thane and Diva on Wednesday

The Central Railway (CR) will operate a four-hour block on Wednesday early morning for undertaking the construction work of the fifth and sixth railway line between Thane and Diva railway stations
CR will undertake the construction work of the fifth and sixth railway line between Thane and Diva railway stations. (Representational picture)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:53 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

The Central Railway (CR) will operate a four-hour block on Wednesday early morning for undertaking the construction work of the fifth and sixth railway line between Thane and Diva railway stations. The block will be operated between 12.25am and 4.25am on Wednesday.

During the block, all slow local train services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) departing from Diva railway stations will be diverted on the fast railway lines between Diva and Mulund railway stations. The diversion will happen between 3.48am and 4.15am.

The first local train from Diva towards Mumbra and Kalva railway stations will depart at 4.35am.

Earlier, the Central Railway in September operated a block for 10 hours between Kalva and Mumbra railway sections on the slow railway lines for the construction work of the fifth and sixth railway line between Diva and Thane railway stations.

