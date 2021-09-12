Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CR finishes work to prevent waterlogging at Masjid Bunder in Mumbai
mumbai news

CR finishes work to prevent waterlogging at Masjid Bunder in Mumbai

Central Railway (CR) on Sunday completed work of laying of 1,000-mm diameter reinforced concrete (RCC) pipes by micro-tunnelling across the railway tracks at Masjid Bunder station in Mumbai
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Central Railway (CR) laid 1,000-mm diameter reinforced concrete (RCC) pipes across the tracks at Masjid bunder station in Mumbai. (HT)

In a bid to stop the flooding of railway tracks during monsoon at Masjid Bunder railway station, Central Railway (CR) on Sunday completed laying of 1,000-mm diameter reinforced concrete (RCC) pipes by micro-tunnelling across the railway tracks.

A pipe is laid by micro-tunnelling that would run across railway tracks at Masjid Bunder railway station to stop rain water from flooding the tracks. The railway tracks at the station are at a lower level than ground which leads to accumulation of water during heavy rainfall along with high tide.

The work on the connection of RCC pipes with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) pipelines is going on. Once connected, the storm water will be passed through this newly laid RCC pipe, thus preventing waterlogging, officials said.

The work was started after conducting a survey to identify where to fix the level of pipe, construction of receiving pit, aligning and setting up of micro-tunnelling boring machine and casting and testing 1,000-mm diameter RCC pipes.

“Micro-tunnelling is a proven technology which widely adopted and recently tried, tested and executed at Sandhurst Road railway station area. The railway portion of micro-tunnelling work at Masjid Bunder station has been completed in a very short period,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR.

“A similar kind of micro-tunnelling work has been successfully completed at Sandhurst road station and between Dadar and Parel in monsoon this year in collaboration with civic authorities,” said a senior CR official.

