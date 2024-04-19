CR services to be affected as platform extension work begins

Mumbai: As a part of the remodelling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Central Railway (CR) will begin large preliminary work on Friday night to extend platforms used for long-distance trains and to accommodate 24-car trains, said senior officials on Thursday. HT Image

The ongoing work will impact commuters as there will be a mega block that could last between 24-30 hours, leading to the cancellation of several local and long-distance trains between midnight and 4.30pm, which is also being planned. At least six long-distance trains will be short-terminated at Dadar while local trains, roughly around 30 services on Main and Harbour lines.

entering or exiting CSMT will cease to ply before 12.30am and will run after 4.30am.

“During the weekend, we will do preparatory work to shift overhead equipment (OHE) to complete the CSMT platform extension project. This work will be carried out during four-hour periods spread over two nights of April 19-0 and April 20-21,” said a CR official.

The work will begin at 12.30am and go on till 4.30am on both the days. During the block period, the rail tracks on Slow, Fast lines between Byculla/Wadala-CSMT section will remain unavailable for train operations. This will affect the Main and Harbour lines, the 7th line and the shunting neck on the CSMT-Wadi Bunder route for these four hours.

The heart of the project lies in the extension of platforms 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 to handle trains with up to 24 coaches. The platform’s length will vary anywhere between 305 to 382 meters, along with yard remodelling and the construction of essential service buildings. The proposed lengths for these platforms, once completed, will significantly increase CSMT’s capacity to handle longer trains. The project also encompasses dismantling 61 old OHE masts, 71 signalling and telecommunication obstructions, and nine old dry pit lines used for washing trains.