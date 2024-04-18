 CR to install speed-sensing devices in ghats | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CR to install speed-sensing devices in ghats

ByShashank Rao
Apr 18, 2024 07:26 AM IST

In a bid to make train travel safer in the Western Ghats during the monsoon, Central Railway (CR) plans to install speed-sensing devices in the Mumbai-Pune/Nashik rail corridors. According to sources, the device will monitor and control train speeds when they operate in the ghats

Mumbai: In a bid to make train travel safer in the Western Ghats during the monsoon, Central Railway (CR) plans to install speed-sensing devices in the Mumbai-Pune/Nashik rail corridors. According to sources, the device will monitor and control train speeds when they operate in the ghats.

CR to install speed-sensing devices in ghats
CR to install speed-sensing devices in ghats

CR will install the devices in the Karjat-Lonavala and Kasara-Igatpuri sections before the monsoon. The Bhor and Thal ghats have a steep gradient of 1:37, which means a train climbs one metre at a distance of every 37 metres.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“This device, aimed at augmenting safety in the system, will indicate when a train crosses the permissible speed in the ghats and can accordingly bring it under control,” said a senior CR official.

At present, trains must halt at specific locations on the Karjat-Khopoli-Lonavala and Kasara-Igatpuri sections as a safety measure. This leads to a two-to-four-minute stop before a train can accelerate once again. This system will be done away with once the speed-sensing devices are in place.

Sources said the device is being tested at Monkey Hill Cabin station on the Karjat-Lonavala belt and is awaiting final approvals from necessary departments and authorities.

CR is also testing AI-based instruments and devices that can sense the health of tunnels and hillocks, along with capturing and documenting the minutest changes in their parameters.

“We are working on advanced technology to monitor the dangerous slopes, rock formations outside and over and tunnels. Even the darkest spots and areas inside a tunnel, which are difficult to spot in case of a crack or deformity, can be scanned and faults identified,” said another CR official.

While the methodology is still being worked out, CR officials said they are looking at a holistic system wherein faults can be notified on mobile phones through an app or software.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / CR to install speed-sensing devices in ghats
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On